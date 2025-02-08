PartyNextDoor backpedals on comments made in Tory Lanez diss track: ‘I was wrong’

The disses were seemingly a reaction to Lanez’s comments about Toronto artists inspiring him to make a new album in 2025. “PartyNextDoor showed his best work of 2024, Drake showed his best work of 2025, The Weeknd showed his best work of 2024, now it’s time for me to come out,” Lanez previously said. “I’mma flame all of that s***, you know me.”
Lanez said his plan was to record the album in two to three weeks from behind bars, where he’s currently serving time for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. One of his sessions was reportedly interrupted by a riot.