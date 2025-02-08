PartyNextDoor backpedals on comments made in Tory Lanez diss track: ‘I was wrong’

PartyNextDoor is walking back comments he made about Tory Lanez in a diss track he previously previewed in an Instagram Live session. In the song, he was heard rapping, “I’m not y’all n***** friends. Stop saying my name.”

“F*** what Tory Lanez say/ I did everything he did he’s just a running man/ drama man/ I’m the daddy let me slap you OK,” Party also rapped.

He later posted an Instagram Story in which he admits he reacted “without hearing your video for myself.”

“You didn’t say anything that I wouldn’t say myself, now that I seen it I was wrong,” Party wrote on his Story, tagging Tory. “City is stronger together.”