PartyNextDoor teams with Fortnite for immersive concert event

PartyNextDoor is teaming with Fortnite to launch a playable concert experience in the video game. The interactive concert, a partnership between Sony Music Entertainment, Sony Immersive Music Studios and Drake’s OVO Sound, will take place Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

Players will virtually get the private jet experience as they travel from the CN Tower in PND’s hometown of Toronto “to the sands of South Beach” and onto a “custom island designed to match [PartyNextDoor’s] creative vision,” according to a press release. There, they’ll enjoy a performance from PND, who will take the stage with “visually dynamic, stylized versions” of some of his songs as well as an afterparty at LIV nightclub.

Players will also be able to participate in quests, scavenger hunts, mini-games and parkour levels, and purchase “Break From Toronto” via the Fortnite Shop.

PND says in a statement the opportunity to “create our world” with Fortnite just seemed like “a natural fit.” The code for his custom experience is 7024-5026-8823.

