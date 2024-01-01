Pharrell postpones Something in the Water festival: “It just isn’t ready yet”

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pharrell‘s Something in the Water festival has been delayed again. After being pushed back from April to October, it’s been announced that the event will now take place in April 2025.

“Dearest Virginia, I love you with all my heart,” he wrote in a letter shared to the SITW account on X, on the day the lineup was supposed to be revealed and presale tickets were to go on sale. “Nobody loves you more than I do. Virginia doesn’t deserve better, Virginia deserves THE BEST. So SOMETHING IN THE WATER has to match that. It just isn’t ready yet. That’s why we as a team have decided that we must postpone this year’s SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival that was due to take place in October.”

“This is not a Pharrell festival, this is the state of Virginia’s festival so it has to be the best,” he continued. “Virginia made me, and I want to honor it with as much love as it’s shown me my entire life. And you know me, everywhere I go it’s VA.”

Fans who purchased festival passes will be refunded and “have first access to purchase once new dates are announced.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.