Pharrell, Slick Rick to be honored at 2026 MOBO Awards

Pharrell and Slick Rick will be honored at the 2026 MOBO Awards, a British awards show that celebrates achievements in hip-hop, grime, R&B, soul, reggae and jazz.

Pharrell will be recognized for his songwriting, as he is set to receive the global songwriter award. “From era-defining productions to timeless global hits, Pharrell’s songwriting has shaped the sound of modern music and influenced generations of artists around the world,” the awards show’s Instagram announced Wednesday. “This honour celebrates a career built on creativity, innovation and an unmistakable musical legacy.”

Slick Rick has been named this year’s MOBO lifetime achievement award recipient. He’ll receive his flowers for the decades spent “shaping the culture with his storytelling, distinct style and unmistakable voice,” according to a post on the show’s Instagram.

The MOBO Awards will take place March 26 at Manchester’s Co-op Live with comedian Eddie Kadi and rapper Eve set to serve as hosts. The event, which marks its 30th anniversary, will also feature performances by Shenseea and Estelle.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.