Pharrell talks opportunities, universality of ‘Piece by Piece’

Pharrell is a man of many titles, including Grammy-winning artist, producer, songwriter, fashion designer and men’s creative director at Louis Vuitton — and he still doesn’t believe any of it is true.

“I can’t believe God has given me so many opportunities,” he says in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “There’s so many people who wish that they could have the success of one song, wish that they could go into a studio, and wish that they could learn to use their gifts. Wish that they could acknowledge that they had a gift.”

He continues, “When I use the words grateful and humbled and privileged and honored, I say those things so much that I don’t know if people can feel it from me anymore, that the definition of those words don’t measure up to what I mean when I say those things. But I can’t believe I still get to do this.”

One of Pharrell’s latest opportunities came in the form of Piece by Piece, an animated biopic in which he stars. Though he initially wasn’t interested, he says he was convinced when he was told he could do it whatever way he wanted. Pharrell decided to tell his story using Legos, which he says added to the universality of the film.

“In a world where there’s so much divisiveness, something being universal is necessary,” Pharrell tells Zane. “We need more universal tools out there in the world. And we feel like this is one of those ones. It’s like no matter whether you’re 8 or you’re 80 years old, it’s never too late to start building your dream piece by piece, literally. ‘Now’ really is such a better word than ‘never.'”

Piece by Piece comes out in theaters Friday.

