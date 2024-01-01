Pharrell tapped to be UNESCO goodwill ambassador

Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage

Pharrell Williams has added another title to his resume: goodwill ambassador for artistic education and entrepreneurship for UNESCO, a Paris-based U.N. cultural agency that works toward protecting Indigenous cultures, raising awareness about genocide prevention and more. As The Associated Press reports, he’s been tapped to be a mentor for young creators, with a focus on the ones in Africa.

“Growing up in Virginia, never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be given an opportunity like this one,” said Pharrell, who comes from humble beginnings and is now UNESCO’s hope to bring awareness to the work the organization does.

For his part, Pharrell’s goal is to “deepen that sense of unity and togetherness” in UNESCO’s work, which is intended to make things more fair and balanced for people in marginalized communities

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.