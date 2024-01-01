Pharrell tapped to curate installations for Prelude to the Olympics

Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Pharrell is among a group of people coming together to host the Prelude to the Olympics, taking place July 25 at Fondation Louis Vuitton. The producer worked alongside LVMH chairman/CEO Bernard Arnault, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and Anna Wintour for the event, which will feature interactive installations and sport-inspired amusements that Pharrell created.

“It’s an honor for me to co-host this very special event with Anna, Mr. Arnault, and Brian the night before the momentous Opening Ceremony,” Pharrell says. “The Olympics are a celebration of diversity, humanity, and creativity—all of which bring us closer together as one human race. The Olympics are a humbling reminder that there is so much more that unites us than divides us. There is so much beauty in sport, and we will be celebrating this joyous time in a very special way.”

Other co-hosts for the event include Charlize Theron, Serena Williams, Rosalía and Omar Sy

