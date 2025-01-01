Pharrell Williams and Nigo unveil Louis Vuitton men’s fall-winter 2025 show

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week kicked off with a bang thanks to Louis Vuitton’s men’s fall-winter 2025 show by Pharrell Williams and Nigo.

Held on the circular stage at the Cour Carrée du Louvre, the longtime collaborators unveiled a showcase of styles on Tuesday that featured a blend of dandy-inspired streetwear and Japanese culture.

“Dandyism frames the collection by @pharrell and @nigo with elegantly tailored silhouettes, disrupted by leather goods and accessories,” the fashion house noted in a caption alongside a video glimpse of the show.

The latest collection revealed fresh takes on workwear silhouettes; there also were beautiful Japanese motifs heavily incorporated throughout the vibrant display of looks.

Williams was appointed Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director in February 2023 and has since produced several other shows, including last year’s Western-themed collection.

While this year’s fashion took center stage, the lineup of star-studded attendees was prominent, as well. Travis Scott, Pusha T and No Malice, Shaboozey, Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Chris Paul and Jada Paul, and Aaron Pierre were among those in attendance.

