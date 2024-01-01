Pharrell Williams releases “Piece by Piece” from soundtrack of his animated biopic

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Pharrell Williams is out with a new song that supports his forthcoming animated biopic, Piece by Piece. Named after the film, the song was penned by Pharrell and features the Princess Anne High School Fabulous Marching Cavaliers.

It’s one of many songs on the film’s soundtrack, which he produced with Chad Hugo of The Neptunes. “There are two new compositions,” Pharrell previously told Variety. “One is made for a specific scene. And the other one is made for a specific scene but tells the story; it’s like my thesis — [which is] that God is the greatest, that awareness, just understanding that that’s the story. The rest of the music is music that Chad and I made together and songs also that I made by myself, and that we produced and wrote for other people. It’s one big fun musical documentary biopic.”

“Piece by Piece” arrives on the heels of Pharrell’s collaboration with The Lego Group: a new Over the Moon set featuring a space shuttle and an abacus with mini figures of various skin tones.

Pharrell is behind the production for the new track “Can’t Hold Me Down” by Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, Kyle Richh and Doodles, for which he serves as chief brand officer. It will appear on the soundtrack for Doodles’ upcoming animated special, Dullsville and the Doodleverse.

