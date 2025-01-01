Pharrell’s Something in the Water called off due to breach of contract

Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images

Pharrell‘s Something in the Water festival has been called off for breach of contract, Virginia Business reports, as it failed to meet requirements regarding ticket sales and the lineup, despite receiving a five-day extension.

“While the city values the positive impact and visibility the Something in the Water festival has had on Virginia Beach in years past, regretfully organizers did not meet the cure notice requirements in terms of next steps. The SITW team will receive an official termination notice from the city,” Virginia Beach officials wrote in a statement Monday. “As a result, city staff will begin alternative plans for the weekend of April 26-27. We remain optimistic about future opportunities to work with the SITW team.”

According to Virginia Business, organizers of the festival signed a contract to receive $500,000 from the city but were a given a Dec. 31 deadline to announce a lineup and begin ticket sales. The city council had initially voted in favor of deferring an agenda item, proposed by member Amelia Ross-Hammond, which would have given the SITW five days to announce the festival’s lineup. However, due to the lack of progress on the organizers’ end, she told City Manager Patrick Duhaney to inform them of the deadline.

SITW did not receive any funding, according to Duhaney. Pharrell and SITW organizers have not commented on the festival’s cancellation.

