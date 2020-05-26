Phase 3 reopening California: Gov. Gavin Newsom announces plan to reopen salons, barbershops in most CA counties | abc7news.com

By Alix Martichoux: ABC7

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Hair salons and barbershops are now able to reopen their doors in most of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a press conference Tuesday.

Counties that have attested to the state that COVID-19 is under control locally can reopen those businesses effective immediately. Forty-seven of California’s 58 counties have completed that process so far.

Newsom’s announcement moves California into Phase 3 of reopening the state’s economy.

Tuesday’s modification to the state’s stay-at-home order does not allow for nail salons to reopen. (Newsom revealed earlier this month the first known case of community spread in the state could be tracked back to a nail salon.) Gyms, movie theaters and professional sports without live audiences are also included in Phase 3, but not allowed to open at this time.

