Playboi Carti teases new music + other Rolling Loud moments

Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

As previously teased, Playboi Carti debuted some songs from his upcoming I Am Music album during his headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami. He closed his performance with songs including a track with The Weeknd and a song produced by Metro Boomin.

Playboi was one of three headliners at Rolling Loud Miami’s 10th anniversary event; Future and Travis Scott were also tapped for headlining gigs.

Future’s set included performances of hits “Same Damn Time,” “F*** Up Some Commas,” “Wait For U,” “Lil Demon,” “Told My” and “Plutoski,” while Travis entered the venue on a helicopter, before starting an elaborate set with grass, makeshift mountains, multicolored lasers and a cameo from Owen Wilson.

Other highlights from Rolling Loud Miami included Ms. Lauryn Hill joining son YG Marley‘s set for a rendition of Fugees songs like “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” and JT‘s first solo appearance, during which she cried while taking in the response from fans in her native Miami.

Fans also took note of Kodak Black‘s concerning behavior after he walked back and forth on the stage without a mic during his song “Super Gremlin.” Per a social media post, a fan said he got on “almost two hours late,” “bumping into dancers, changing outfits, having convos with producers on the side of the stage, and didn’t touch a microphone for the first two songs of the set.”

Lil Yachty, BossMan Dlow, Tyga, Rick Ross, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Don Toliver, Fivio Foreign, 4batz and more also performed at Rolling Miami this year.

