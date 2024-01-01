Playboi Carti to perform ‘I Am Music’ at Rolling Loud Miami

Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

Playboi Carti recently canceled his performances at both Rolling Loud Thailand and Wireless Festival Middle East, but it seems he’s still set to take the stage at Rolling Loud Miami in December. He’ll be headlining night three, performing songs from his upcoming I Am Music album.

“MIAMI TEN YEAR ANNIVERSARY. I AM MUSIC WILL B PLAYED. KANT WAIT TO SEE YAL MFS NAH FR,” Carti wrote alongside a joint post shared to Rolling Loud and Carti’s record label, Opium.

Rolling Loud later took to social platform X to let fans know “CARTI JUST PLAYED US SOME NEW MUSIC ON FACETIME. I AM MUSIC IS COMING.” It then previewed some of the album’s song titles, including “RL00” and “00RLYVL FR.”

In a video of Carti speaking with fans from the back seat of a vehicle, he asks them if they want the album to drop in 2024 or in January, before letting them know he’s trying not to have any features.

Not much else is known about I AM MUSIC, including the release date, but Carti did say Ye was behind the album’s production.

“Shout out to my n**** Kanye, you know what I’m saying,” Carti during ComplexCon weekend. “He over here making beats and s***. That album gonna be crazy, I can’t wait to show y’all n*****.”

Carti recently released a song called “PLAY THIS” following previous singles “BACKROOMS” featuring Travis Scott, “All Red,” “TIMELESS” with The Weeknd, “EvilJ0rdan” and more. It remains to be seen which songs will make the cut for I Am Music.

