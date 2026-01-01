Pokemon store robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan

(NEW YORK) — Three men robbed a Pokémon store in Manhattan on Wednesday, stealing $1,000 in cash from a register, an unknown amount of merchandise and a cell phone, according to the New York Police Department.

The three entered the store on 412 West 13th Street at 6:45 p.m. before fleeing westbound on West 13th Street, the NYPD said.

No one was injured in the robbery, and no arrests have been made, according to police.

More than $100,000 worth of merchandise was stolen, workers at the store told ABC News, New York station WABC.

Surveillance video obtained by WABC showed the armed and masked suspects inside the store during Wednesday night’s robbery.

The three masked individuals reportedly held the entire store — with more than 40 people inside — at gunpoint. The robbery lasted about 3 minutes, according to WABC.

