Police chief speaks out about mysterious murders of Ohio dentist, wife: ‘Disturbing’

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Columbus, Ohio, police chief is speaking out for the first time since the mysterious murders of dentist Spencer Tepe and his wife, Monique Tepe.

The couple was found shot to death in their home on Dec. 30, Columbus police said. Their two young children were found safe inside.

“This case is definitely disturbing,” Chief Elaine Bryant told Columbus ABC affiliate WSYX.

Authorities said they believe the couple was killed between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on their home’s second floor.

Earlier this week, police released video of a person of interest. Police said the video showed an individual walking in an alley near the victims’ house during that 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe.

A motive hasn’t been identified, the chief said.

“I know it’s frustrating for people, I know they want answers,” Bryant said. “As soon as we’re able to provide more information, we will absolutely be coming back to talk about that. … But right now it’s premature for us to be able to say what the motive is, or, we don’t have a suspect identified at this point.”

She added, “We want to bring some justice to the family.”

The Tepes’ brother-in-law, Rob Misleh, said they spent Christmas together days before the murders.

“We did Christmas night together, and then the following day we just did a, kind of, post-Christmas lounging and watching movies and had dinner. And the next morning they left,” he told ABC News’ “Good Morning America.” “How would I ever know that would be the last time I would’ve hung out with Spence like that?”

“We were totally blindsided by what happened,” he said.

The Tepes’ family and friends will come together on Sunday for a celebration of life service.

