Polo G announces Hood Poet tour

Shortly after releasing Hood Poet, Polo G has announced a tour supporting the album. The Hood Poet Tour 2024 will see him travel to 26 cities across North America, including Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium, where the trek kicks off. Other scheduled cities include Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, New York and the last stop of the tour: The Wiltern in LA on Nov. 29.

“I’ve always put my heart into my music, and now I’m bringing that energy to the stage,” said Polo G in a statement. “This tour is for the fans who’ve been with me since day one and for everyone who’s been part of this journey. I can’t wait to share this experience with y’all.”

He invited VonOff1700 as a special guest, with Scorey and TwoTime as support on all shows. Skylar Bratt and Diany Dior will join as special guests on select dates.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, with additional presales going on throughout the week. The general sale starts Friday at 10 a.m. local time via apapolocapalot.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.