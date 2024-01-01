Polo G on what to expect on ‘Hood Poet’: “It’s time to show them what I’m really about”

(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

It’s been three years since Polo G released some music, so with Hood Poet, he’s proving himself to his fans.

“Music, especially today, is more of ‘What have you done for me lately?’ kind of thing,” he explained in an interview with Complex. “You have to be in these people’s faces and always have to remind them. With so much time that has gone by, I feel like for the people who forgot or for the people who think I’m not who I once was, it’s time to show them what I’m really about.”

Hood Poet boasts 18 tracks and some star-studded features, including Future, whose process Polo was impressed by. “[Future] did [the verses] so fast, that was probably one of the craziest processes that I’ve ever seen from another artist…,” Polo said. “It seemed like he was writing it in his head, stepping back and listening to the beat for a little while, then he went up and did the song in like 10 minutes.”

Now, Polo’s ultimately satisfied with the album, and he’s confident fans will like it too.

“I know they’re going to f*** with it,” he said. “I know they’re going to get what they need to get from it. They’re going to appreciate it because it’s good music. I didn’t take all this time working on it to just give them some bulls***.”

“I dug deep into a lot of these songs, and I feel like this is the best product I could have made,” Polo added. “All of the s*** that I went through, the time that it took, and feeling like I wanted to release it a few years ago, I feel like this is the perfect timing for it.”

