Pooh Shiesty says new music ‘is on the way’

Just days after releasing the song “FDO,” Pooh Shiesty has revealed he has an album coming soon. During an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, he said it won’t be long before he drops a full-length album.

“[It’s] coming real soon like a movie,” Pooh said. When asked whether it will arrive ahead of the summer, he responded, “S*** is on the way, on the way.”

“FDO” dropped on Friday and finds Pooh reflecting on his luxury experience during his first day out of prison, among other things. He recently talked about the track in an interview with XXL.

“‘FDO,’ I had to come with this particular song because it’s like the message,” he shared. “It fit around the ‘I’m back’ typa vibe.”

“The thought process on it, I really was getting it together as I was in there doing my time. But I couldn’t finish it because I’m getting new experiences and I’m going through new things,” Pooh continued. “So, like I wrapped it up first day in the studio, with everything, the whole coming home experience.”

Pooh served a 63-month sentence after pleading guilty to a single federal firearms conspiracy charge related to a 2020 robbery and shooting in Miami, Florida. He was released on Oct. 6 and has revealed some of the hobbies he picked up while behind bars, including exercising and reading.

He notes he had not been “too much of a fan of picking up books. But I’ll read all day long [now]. I got my reading game up in there.”

