Potential nor’easter headed to East Coast this weekend: Latest forecast

(NEW YORK) — As the East Coast digs out from a massive snowstorm, a potential nor’easter could bring more snow to the region this weekend.

The details are not yet clear, but here is what the forecast shows so far:

On Friday afternoon and night, a low-pressure system may bring snow to parts of Tennessee and Kentucky.

On Saturday, snow is expected from Georgia to Maryland. Snow totals are not yet clear, but everyone along the coast from Atlanta to Baltimore should be prepared for heavy snow.

Major travel impacts are possible on Saturday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.

Strong, potentially damaging winds are also possible in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

On Sunday, the storm could take two paths.

If it heads out to sea, Sunday will be mostly dry for the East Coast, though gusty winds and coastal erosion will still be possible.

If the system hugs the coast, a nor’easter will bring snow to coastal areas of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The snow would hit most of Sunday and end overnight into Monday.

