‘Power Book II: Ghost’ stars talk “bittersweet” feelings accompanying series finale

The time has come for Power Book II: Ghost to wrap up. The series finale airs Friday on Starz, ending the show after four years and four seasons. It’s accompanied by emotions for many members of the cast, some of whom described the feeling as bittersweet.

“Man, it’s a bittersweet feeling. It’s like, oh, man, it’s finally coming to an end. But at the end of the day, I’m looking at it like we were able to create 10 years of great TV and just provide something for the fans to always look forward to on the weekend. And I’m super proud to be a part of it,” star Michael Rainey Jr. told ABC Audio. “I feel like God’s timing is the best timing. And, you know, he said, now’s the time for it to come to an end. So I’m all for it. I’m ready for what’s coming next.”

LaToya Tonodeo said she’s grateful the show’s “actually ending on a high note.”

“It’s like, you know how sometimes people be like, ‘Oh, God, they dragging it out.’ Like, nah, we are leaving on a high note. And personally, it is bittersweet,” she continued. “I am excited for what’s to come, but it is sad to know that I’m leaving my family. Our camaraderie and chemistry is so crazy. It’s so good, so that makes me sad.”

LightSkinKeisha also cosigned the “bittersweet” feeling while offering a glimmer of hope to the fans of Ghost.

“It’s bittersweet. I feel like a lot of good things do come to an end,” she said. “But at the end of the day, you never know with this one, because Power never ends, right?”

Michael, LaToya and LightSkinKeisha play Tariq, Diana and Brushandria on the show, respectively.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.