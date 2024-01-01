Pregnant woman stabbed 14 times by pizza delivery driver over $2 tip: Police

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office

(KISSIMMEE, Fla.) — A pregnant woman who ordered pizza in Florida was stabbed 14 times by a delivery driver who police say was disgruntled over her $2 tip.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Riviera Motel in Kissimmee, Florida, over reports of a home invasion and stabbing on Dec. 22, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by ABC News.

Arriving deputies located a victim, Melinda Irizarry, who was stabbed multiple times and was then transported to an area hospital.

She underwent emergency surgery for a ruptured lung and suffered stab wounds to the chest, arms, legs and abdomen, according to the affidavit.

Irizarry is currently in stable condition, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said in an update on Facebook.

Authorities identified 22-year-old Brianna Alvelo as the delivery driver and suspect in the case, according to the affidavit.

Officials say that Irizarry placed an order at Marcos Pizza Shop and 30 minutes later the suspect believed to be Alvelo arrived at their motel with the order, which totaled $33.10.

Irizarry handed the suspect a $50 bill and requested change, however, to which she was told it was store policy not to provide change, the affidavit said.

After getting smaller bills to fulfill the order, Irizarry ended up giving the driver a $2 tip. After the incident, Irizarry told deputies the driver “rolled her eyes and walked away without saying anything,” according to the affidavit.

Officials said Alvelo allegedly later returned to the victim’s motel room with an unknown male suspect — who was armed with a firearm — and “forced their way into the room.”

Alvelo, who deputies say was armed with a knife, attacked the victim and stabbed her 14 times, according to the affidavit.

Police say items were also taken from the motel room in the invasion.

Alvelo was arrested on home invasion with a firearm, attempted murder, kidnapping, and aggravated assault violations, according to the affidavit.

Officials say the unknown male suspect is still at large and request anyone with information regarding the case to contact Crimeline at (800) 423-8477.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.