Quavo and Offset spotted in studio together

It appears Migos members Quavo and Offset have reunited to make music together again.

Offset shared a photo on his Instagram Story Sunday showing his view in a studio, where Quavo could be seen sitting at a computer. Another photo shows Quavo in front of the booth, with Offset appearing to record a verse.

The Stories follow what fans had already believed was an initial tease.

“Warriors Never fold. Jobs Not Finished. TAKEOFF ALBUM. UNC N PHEW 2. LAST ????? ALBUM. REAL MIGO BLOOD RUN IN MY VIENS!!! AINT NO NEW CHAPTER JUST THE NEXT ONE,” Quavo wrote on Instagram last week alongside a photo of the late Takeoff.

Offset followed up by posting a photo of Migos on his Instagram Story with the caption, “On dat.”

Migos’ last album, Culture III, was released in 2021; the group disbanded afterward, and Quavo and Takeoff went on to release music as Unc & Phew.

Quavo and Offset later reconciled following Takeoff’s death, performing at the 2023 BET Awards in his honor. Offset has since confirmed that he and Quavo talk often despite public perception.

“It be the internet trying to do some old s***, but with us, it ain’t about that,” Offset said on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony. “Like, we holla at each other. We gotta holla at each other at the end the day, man. Family at the end of the day, man. You’re gonna bump heads with your family sometime.”

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