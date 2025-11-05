Quavo to make Cannes debut in ‘Takeover,’ release new song featuring Takeoff and more

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Quavo has been keeping himself busy. Variety reports his film Takeover will premiere at Cannes Film Festival, sharing the story of his character, Guy Miller, a parolee who is brought back to Atlanta and its dangerous street racing underworld while he’s trying to rehabilitate.

Quavo is also set to release a new song on Friday, promoted with a tray filled with burner phones. He previewed a video showcasing how the artwork came together, as well as a snippet of the song titled “Dope Boy Phone.” The track features his late nephew Takeoff, for whom he founded the Rocket Foundation, now run by Gregory Jackson Jr.

Formerly a deputy director for the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, Gregory will now serve as president of the organization.

“I am thrilled to have Greg lead the charge for Rocket,” Quavo said in a statement, per Variety. “He is a longstanding partner of the organization and our persistent work to end gun violence. I know my foundation and Takeoff’s legacy are in good hands with him.”

Founded in 2022, after Takeoff was shot to death in Houston, the Rocket Foundation is committed to ending gun violence in America.

