Quavo’s Rocket Foundation launches emergency fund following Atlanta shootings

Quavo continues to fight against gun violence with his Rocket Foundation, which has launched an emergency trauma therapy fund. The fund will provide assistance to the youth and families impacted by the recent shootings in Atlanta, providing them with resources via Mothers Against Gang Violence and other organizations.

The fund is in memory of Aaron “Coach Ball” Hines, a member of the Offenders Alumni Association. He was one of many people killed in recent mass shootings in Atlanta.

“Please honor the pain and loss of those impacted by spreading the world and donating!” a post on Rocket Foundation’s Instagram reads. “Nothing can replace those lost, but together we can help our community heal in this trying time.”

Quavo founded the Rocket Foundation in 2022 following the death of Migos member Takeoff, who was shot and killed outside of a Houston bowling alley. With a mission to end gun violence in America, the foundation invests in community violence interventions that “emphasize community-led care” and “address conflict, trauma, community needs and youth development,” according to the website.

