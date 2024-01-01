Questlove codirecting documentary celebrating 50 years of ‘Saturday Night Live’

NBCUniversal

Questlove is adding to his list of documentaries, now taking on one that celebrates the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live. He directed Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music alongside Emmy Award winner Oz Rodriguez. The three-hour special will feature never-before-heard stories about the performances, sketches and cameos on SNL from the last five decades, as well as interviews with cast members, producers and more who were involved in the show.

Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, MC Sha-Rack, Eddie Murphy, Kenan Thompson and Maya Rudolph are among those who will appear in the documentary.

“Everyone knows the most famous SNL appearances, whether it’s Elvis Costello, Prince or the Beastie Boys, but they’re the tip of a huge iceberg,” Questlove said in a statement. “The process of going back through the incredible archival footage was like being in a time machine, DeLorean or other. I’m so happy I went on the trip and now get to share it with everyone.”

Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music will premiere Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and stream on Peacock the following day.

