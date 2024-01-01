Questlove’s Sly Stone documentary to premiere at 2025 Sundance Film Festival

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Questlove‘s documentary about funk legend Sly Stone will premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

“It’s time good people. It’s official,” Questlove said when announcing the news about Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) on Instagram. “The film explores the life, music, and cultural impact of Sly Stone, shedding light on the challenges faced by Black artists navigating success.”

“[Questlove] presents a powerful tribute to the visionary musical artistry of Sly & The Family Stone, while honoring and celebrating Black creativity,” the Sundance website further says, adding the film features “an incredible soundtrack, exuberant archival footage and thought-provoking discussions with family, band members, scholars, and musicians.”

Quest’s Sly Stone documentary arrives roughly three years after it was first announced. “It goes beyond saying that Sly’s creative legacy is in my DNA….it’s a black musician’s blueprint….to be given the honor to explore his history and legacy is beyond a dream for me,” Questlove said at the time.

The Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2 in Utah’s Park City and Salt Lake City.

