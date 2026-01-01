Quincy Jones’ estate teams with HarbourView to preserve producer’s legacy

The Quincy Jones estate is putting new measures in place to keep the late producer’s legacy alive. The estate has signed a deal with HarbourView Equity Partners, granting it ownership of select music and non-music assets from Quincy Jones, including portions of his recorded music, publishing assets and his participation in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

HarbourView will also work with the estate on future initiatives tied to Quincy’s name, image and likeness, helping ensure his legacy is preserved and his music is protected against “unauthorized and exploitative uses,” according to a press release. The goal, the release adds, is to ensure that “future generations can fully understand and appreciate his global impact on music and culture.”

“Our father was endlessly curious and always ahead of his time. Long before anyone talked about ‘multi-platform,’ he was already building bridges and connecting the dots across music, film, television, publishing, technology and culture, creating iconic juggernauts like Thriller, The Color Purple, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Vibe,” Quincy’s daughter Rashida Jones said in a statement on behalf of the Jones family. “These projects didn’t just succeed; they became the gold standard. As his children, our responsibility is to protect not only the catalog, but the spirit and love behind it. HarbourView understands that legacy and has the vision and expertise to help ensure future generations can feel the full scope of his everlasting impact.”

His son, Quincy Jones III, added that the family has great confidence that his “father’s legacy will be thoughtfully protected and carried forward” through the partnership with HarbourView.

