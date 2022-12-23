HOW TO ENTER

No Purchase necessary. To be eligible for consideration in Radio Free Cash Relief, entrants must do the following during the Entry Period:

Participants must enter their full name, billing entity, bill amount, along with exact personal contact information at www.kjlhradio.com.

Then, listen Monday-Friday (weekday) afternoons at 4:10pm. One entrant will be chosen and announced at random during the designated contest time. The chosen winner must call 310-520-KJLH within 10 minutes of their name announcement to officially accept the prize. Participants must agree to first/last name and their caller audio to be broadcast over FM, HD, and streaming extensions.

Any prize awarded during this cash contest will be awarded in a check form.

Entrants must comply with the following conditions, otherwise the Contest Organizers (KJLH-FM) reserve the right to cancel one or more of their entries and/or disqualify the entrant from participating in the

Contest:

There is a limit of one entry per person per household; There is a 30-Day limit of winning a contest on Radio Free 102.3 KJLH per person and per household; Contestants may only participate in this contest once during the duration this contest – Radio Free Cash Relief.

PRIZES DESCRIPTION

The daily prize cash value is dependent on the randomly selected bill amount from the winner chosen at random from qualifying entrants at www.kjlhradio.com

All expenses other than those specifically mentioned above as included shall be assumed by the winner. There is a limit of one prize per entrant per household. Any potential winner selected in this Contest who does not comply with the regulations mapped out in these rules and regulations will automatically be disqualified. Photo ID may be required when competing.

HOW TO CLAIM A PRIZE

In order to be declared a winner, each selected potential winner must be in compliance with these Contest Rules and in particular, the following:

The Contest Organizers must be able to reach the potential winner by phone within ten (10) minutes of the daily drawing on which the potential winner’s entry was randomly selected; If required, sign a publicity release and liability waiver form (hereinafter: the “Release Form”) provided by the Contest Organizers. Winner checks will be made out in their full name, in the amount corresponding to the bill amount submitted by participants. Checks will take 4-6 weeks to process from time of winning. Winners will be notified once checks are processed and available for pickup.

By entering the Contest, each entrant agrees to abide by these Contest Rules. In the event the potential or declared winner fails to comply with any one of the conditions set out above or any other conditions set out in these Contest Rules, the Contest Organizers, reserve the right to disqualify such entrant from the Contest and if time allows, a new draw for the prize will be held in accordance with these Contest Rules, until an entrant is selected and declared a winner, without affecting the order in which other prizes are awarded.

Within fifteen (15) days following the moment the contestant is declared a winner, the Contest Organizers will inform the winner on how to take possession of their prize, In the event the winner fails to collect his or her prize in accordance with the instructions set out in this paragraph, the winner will forfeit the right to collect the prize, and the Contest Organizers reserve the right to withdraw the prize entirely, with no further obligation to award such prize in any additional draws.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

Verification:

Release form is subject to verification by the Contest Organizers. Any Release form which is incomplete, incomprehensible, inaudible, illegible, fraudulent, mutilated, altered, contains false information or is not received within the Contest Period, or otherwise does not confirm to these

Contest Rules will automatically be rendered invalid and will not entitle such entrant to be eligible for a prize.

Disqualification:

The Contest Organizers reserves the right to disqualify any person or cancel one or more entries of any person participating in this Contest or trying to participate by means contrary to these Contest Rules or in a manner which is unfair to other entrants (e.g.: use of Release form obtained from an unauthorized source, entries exceeding the limit allowed, computer hacking, etc.). Any attempt to tamper with the entry process, interfere with these Contest Rules, deliberately damage any website or undermine the administration, security, or legitimate operation of the Contest, is a violation of criminal and civil laws and the Contest Organizers reserve the right to seek damages and/or other relief from all persons responsible for such acts to the fullest extent permitted by law, which may include banning or disqualifying entrants from this and future contests. Such person may be referred to the appropriate judicial authorities.

If a potential or declared winner is not in compliance with these Contest Rules, The Contest Organizers reserves the right to disqualify such entrant from the Contest and randomly select further entrants from the remaining eligible entries until a winner is finally declared. Any potential or declared winner, who is not in compliance with these Contest Rules, must so inform the Contest Organizers immediately upon being contacted by the Contest Organizers.

Acceptance of prize:

Prizes must be accepted as described in these Contest Rules and may not be transferred to another person, substituted for another prize, or exchanged in full or in part for cash, subject to the section below.

Substitution of prize:

In the event it is impossible, difficult and/or more costly for the Contest Organizers to award a prize (or part of a prize) as described in these Contest Rules, the Contest Organizers reserve the right to award a prize (or part of a prize) of similar nature and equivalent value or, at their sole discretion, the value of the prize (or of the part of the prize) in cash.

Refusal of a prize:

The refusal by a potential or declared winner to accept any prize awarded in accordance with the Contest Rules, releases and forever discharges the Contest Organizers and their agents of all obligations related to the prize, including delivery.

Liability limit – use of prize:

Each entrant and any potential or declared winner releases the Contest Organizers, their subsidiaries, respective divisions, their parent corporations, their advertising and promotional agencies, their shareholders, officers, directors, employees, agents and representatives (hereinafter: the “Beneficiaries”) from any and all liability for any and all damage, loss or liability suffered as a result of or arising from the entrant’s participation in the Contest or the acceptance or use of his/her prize. In order to be declared a winner and prior to obtaining his/her prize, any potential or declared winner agrees to sign a declaration to such effect in the Release Form. The guest of a winner will also have to sign such a declaration to that effect in the Release Form, failing which they will not be able to take part in the vacation.

Liability of prize supplier:

Any person selected for a grand prize acknowledges that upon receipt of a letter confirming the prize, all services to be rendered in connection with their prize become the sole responsibility of the prize. A declaration to such effect will be included in the Release Form.

Modification:

The Contest Organizers, reserve the right, at their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this contest, in whole or in part, in the case of the occurrence of an event, an error or any human intervention that could corrupt or affect the administration, safety, impartiality or the running of the Contest as provided in these Contest Rules. Limit of prizes. In no event shall the Beneficiaries be obligated to award more prizes than set out in these Contest Rules or to award prizes otherwise than in compliance with these Contest Rules.

Impossibility to act – labor dispute:

The Beneficiaries shall not be responsible for any damages for a failure to operate the Contest in accordance with these Contest Rules in any case where their incapacity to act results from circumstances or a situation beyond their reasonable control or because of a strike, lock-out or any other labor dispute in their company or those of businesses which services are used for holding this Contest, war, riot, insurrection, earthquake, terrorism, civil commotion, fire, flood, accident, storm or any other act of nature.

Liability limit- participation:

Any person who participates or tries to participate in this Contest releases the Beneficiaries from any and all liability for damages which he/she could suffer from participating or trying to participate in this Contest.

Liability limit – running of the contest:

The Beneficiaries are not liable for faulty computer components, software, or links; the loss or non-existence of communications capability; or faulty, incomplete, incomprehensible, or erased computer or network transmissions that make it difficult, or render a user unable, to enter the contest; problems with any website or website feature howsoever caused, the malfunction of, or damage caused to, any telephone or network or lines, computer equipment, data or software, online systems, servers or access providers; or the security or privacy of information transmitted via computer networks; or for breaches of privacy due to interference by third party computer “hackers” The Beneficiaries are not liable for any harm contestants may suffer directly or indirectly as a result of downloading any Web page or software or transmitting any information related to entry in the Contest. Further, the Beneficiaries assume no responsibility for entries lost, stolen, delayed, damaged or misdirected.

Impossibility to act – labor dispute:

The Beneficiaries shall not be responsible for any damages for a failure to operate the Contest in accordance with these Contest Rules in any case where their incapacity to act results from circumstances or a situation beyond their reasonable control or because of a strike, lock-out or any other labor dispute in their company or those of businesses which services are used for holding this Contest, war, riot, insurrection, earthquake, terrorism, civil commotion, fire, flood, accident, storm or any other act of nature.

Web site access:

The Beneficiaries do not guarantee access to or non-interruption of the Web site during the Contest Period or that it will be exempt from any errors. Authorization. By entering this Contest, each declared winner consents to KJLH-FM; and their representatives to use, at their sole discretion and if required, their name, photograph, likeness, testimonial related to the prize, place of residence and/or voice without compensation whatsoever and that, without limit as for the period of use, in any media and on a worldwide scale, for publicity purposes or for any purpose that may be considered relevant. A declaration to such effect will be included in the

Release Form:

List of winners will be available at KJLH-FM from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early termination of the Contest. In the event that the computer system cannot record all the Contest entries during the Contest Period for whatever reason, or if participation in the Contest must be terminated in whole or in part before the closing date of the Contest as per the Contest Rules, the Contest Organizers will proceed with the draw among entry forms duly registered during the Contest Period or, as the case may be, up to the date of the event that lead to the termination of the Contest.

Property of entries:

Contest qualifier’s information is the sole property of the Contest Organizers and at no time will be returned to entrants. Communication with entrants. No communication (other than while registering) or correspondence will be exchanged with entrants in the context of this Contest with the exception of selected entrants or declared winner.

Personal information:

The entrant’s personal information that is collected in this Contest will be used solely by KJLH-FM, and their representatives for the administration of the Contest. There will be no communication of commercial or of any other nature, unrelated to this Contest sent to an entrant, unless such entrant gives specific authorization to KJLH-FM for that specific purpose.

Decisions of the Contest Organizers:

All decisions of KJLH-FM or those of their representatives regarding this Contest are final and binding. Identification of the contestant. For the purposes of these Contest Rules, the entrant is the person who qualities through the on-air radio contest. It is to one of these people the grand prize will be awarded if selected and declared a winner.

Unenforceability:

If a section of these Contest Rules is declared or ruled by a Court of Law as illegal, unenforceable or void, that section will be deemed void but all other sections not affected will be enforced as allowed by Law.

Jurisdiction:

This Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws.