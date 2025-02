Celebrate Black History Month with Radio Free Flash Facts! Test your knowledge of Black history and culture for a chance to win a custom swag bag featuring exclusive apparel from Black Don't Crack. Be part of the celebration all month long. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to win and honor the legacy of trailblazers throughout history!

What year was Frederick Douglass born? 1818 1820 1825 1830

Which newspaper did Frederick Douglass publish and edit? The Liberator The North Star The Emancipator The Abolitionist

Which U.S. president did Frederick Douglass meet with multiple times during his life? Abraham Lincoln Thomas Jefferson Andrew Jackson George Washington

In what year did Nat Turner lead his famous rebellion? 1810 1825 1831 1840

What industry benefited most from Elijah McCoy’s automatic lubrication system? Textile industry Railroad industry Agriculture Shipbuilding

What phrase is often linked to Elijah McCoy’s high-quality inventions? "The Best of the Best" "The Genuine Article" "The Real McCoy" "True Innovation"

How did Henry "Box" Brown escape from slavery? By disguising himself as a soldier By sailing on a ship By mailing himself in a wooden crate By tunneling underground

After escaping from slavery, what did Henry "Box" Brown become known for? A famous abolitionist speaker A politician A shipbuilder A newspaper editor

What was Sojourner Truth’s most famous speech? “Ain’t I a Woman?” “Give Me Liberty” “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” “The Gettysburg Address”

Before changing her name to Sojourner Truth, what was she known as? Harriet Jacobs Isabella Baumfree Mary Ellen Pleasant Frances Ellen Watkins

What was the name of David Walker’s famous anti-slavery publication? The North Star Narrative of the Life of David Walker Appeal to the Colored Citizens of the World The Liberator

What made David Walker’s Appeal to the Colored Citizens of the World a controversial and feared document? It encouraged enslaved people to demand better wages It called for immediate emancipation and resistance It proposed a gradual end to slavery It supported the idea of slavery as a natural institution

What was Robert Smalls' most famous act of bravery during the Civil War? Leading a successful battle against Confederate forces Escaping slavery by commandeering a Confederate ship Becoming the first African American general in the Union Army Spying for the Union behind enemy lines

What role did Robert Smalls take in post-Civil War America after his escape? He became a prominent writer and abolitionist He served as a U.S. Congressman from South Carolina during Reconstruction He became a general in the Union Army He founded a Black-owned newspaper

What instrument was Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, primarily known for playing? Cello Violin Piano Harp

What military role did Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, hold during the French Revolution? He served as a general in the French Army He was a spy for the French government He was a member of the National Assembly He commanded the Légion Saint-Georges as a colonel and served as a captain in the National Guard

What skill, besides his musical and military talents, was Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, known for? His abilities as a master chef His remarkable skill as a fencer His expertise in painting His skills as a horseback rider

How did Nat Turner respond when asked if he regretted leading the rebellion in 1831? "I have no regrets, for I have fought for my freedom" "Was Christ not crucified?" "I did what was necessary to bring justice to my people" "I wish I had chosen a different path"

Which of the following was a key part of Sojourner Truth’s work after gaining her freedom? She became a teacher in a Black-owned school She became a prominent advocate for both women's rights and the abolition of slavery She founded an orphanage for formerly enslaved children She wrote a best-selling autobiography