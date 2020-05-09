RADIO FREE NEWS: The Passing of a Music Legend

LITTLE RICHARD DEAD AT 87

https://www.tmz.com/2020/05/09/little-richard-dead-died-87-rock-music/

Little Richard, a giant in the early stages of Rock ‘n’ Roll and beyond, has died.

Richard had enormous influence over the genre, with insanely popular hits like the fantastically frenetic, “Tutti-Frutti” and “Long Tall Sally.” The Beatles have credited Richard as being inspirational to the Fab Four.

Richard’s bass guitarist, Charles Glenn, tells TMZ … Richard had been sick for 2 months. He died at his Tennessee home, surrounded by his brother, sister and son. Glenn says he spoke with Richard March 27 and the singer asked him to come over and visit, but he couldn’t because of the pandemic. Glenn says Richard was like a father to him. Richard would sometimes tell him, “Not to take anything away from your dad, but you’re my son.”

Richard was born Richard Wayne Penniman in 1932. Ironically, he was born in a depression and died in what feels like a depression.