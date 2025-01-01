RAKIM launches Notes platform to help independent urban music artists increase financial independence

Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

RAKIM‘s contributions to music continue with the launch of his new platform, Notes, a partnership with longtime collaborator Divine.

Notes, according to a press release, exists to help independent urban music artists and creators redefine “access to capital to fund their creative projects, while providing financial literacy, and entrepreneurial and music business education to build sustainable careers,” increasing their financial independence and control over their careers.

It will provide members with connections to loan and credit providers, AI-powered financial literacy and entrepreneurial education content; it will include an Ask RA feature, to which artists and creators will ask questions and receive a response from an AI version of RAKIM. Future plans include the introduction of business banking and debit cards, P2P payment services and cryptocurrency solutions.

“Independent urban music artists and creators often struggle to gain financial stability despite their market impact,” RAKIM says in a statement. “With Notes, we’re building a community- and lifestyle-driven platform that combines cultural connection, technology, and empowerment to give them the tools they need to thrive.”

Independent urban music artists and creators can join the wait list at notestechnology.com to receive notifications about early access.

