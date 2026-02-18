Rapper Lil Poppa dies at 25

Rapper Lil Poppa passed away Wednesday at 25 years old.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the news, noting the cause and manner of his death are pending investigation. The office will be conducting an examination Thursday.

Lil Poppa, born Janarious Wheeler, was signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG Records, which is under the Interscope umbrella. He released his latest single, “Out of Town Bae,” on Friday and has worked with artists including Toosii, Lil Duval, Mozzy and Dej Loaf, who all reacted to his death on social media.

“My heart broke today vamp,” Toosii wrote on Instagram. “Every time I asked was you good you said yea brudda. You was one of my only real friends in this s*** bro we came in this together. Last week I called you and you know what we had planned man the fans would’ve loved it bro! I send my love and prayers to yours man. Vamp Life 4 Life rest up Lil Poppa.”

Lil Duval wrote, “this one really hurt me cuz i really cared about @lilpoppa Most of us in Jacksonville knew him since he was a kid. And we all wanted him to win.” He added, “We talked a couple weeks ago he said ‘i know i was suppose been pulled up to camp Duval but i been busy but im definitely pulling up soon’ and i said ‘ain’t no rush it ain’t going no where’ now i wish i would’ve forced it.”

Mozzy posted a photo of Poppa on his Instagram Story, alongside the words, “Damn Pop,” while Dej Loaf posted a photo of her with the rapper, as well as footage of him in the studio.

