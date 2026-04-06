Rapper Offset hospitalized after being shot

Offset was shot and is currently in stable condition in the hospital, a spokesperson for the rapper confirmed to ABC News.

“We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care. He is stable and being closely monitored,” his spokesperson said.

According to TMZ, which was first to report the news, the Migos rapper was shot outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was previously married to Cardi B and the artists share three children together.

His fellow Migos rapper, Takeoff, was fatally shot in November 2022.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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