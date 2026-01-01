Rapper Rob Base, known for ‘It Takes Two,’ dies at 59 after private battle with cancer

Rob Base, the rapper known for his hit 1988 song “It Takes Two” with DJ E-Z Rock, has died after a private battle with cancer. He was 59.

According to a statement shared on his Instagram page announcing the news of his death, the hip-hop icon “passed away peacefully” on Friday “surrounded by family after a private battle with cancer.”

The statement continued: “Rob’s music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world. Beyond the stage, he was a loving father, family man, friend, and creative force whose impact will never be forgotten.”

The statement ended with, “Thank you for the music, the memories, and the moments that became the soundtrack to our lives.”

ABC News has reached out to a representative for Base.

Base, born Robert Ginyard, rose to fame in the late 1980s when he and DJ E-Z Rock released “It Takes Two.” The song, which sampled Lyn Collins’ “Think (About It),” had an infectious beat and became one of the most iconic hip-hop party anthems ever.

Following its success, other artists would go on to sample the song, including Snoop Dogg on his 2009 hit single “I Wanna Rock” and Gang Starr on “Suckas Need Bodyguards.”

Following “It Takes Two,” the duo parted ways before reuniting in 1994 for their second and last studio album, Break of Dawn.

DJ E-Z Rock died on April 27, 2014, from complications related to diabetes.

In 1989, Base released his only studio album, The Incredible Base.

Earlier this week, Base celebrated his 59th birthday. He took to Instagram and wrote, “Happy 59th Birthday to me … God thank you for allowing me to see another year.”

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