Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine sentenced to over a month in prison for violations of supervised release

Photo by Arik Mazur/FilmMagic

Daniel Hernandez, the rapper known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, was sentenced Tuesday to a month and a half in prison for several violations of his supervised release.

The sentence is slightly more than what federal prosecutors sought.

“Your breach of the court’s trust is profound,” Judge Paul Engelmayer said.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to five violations, including traveling without permission to Las Vegas and Sarasota, Florida; twice failing to comply with drug testing; and testing positive for methamphetamines.

“Five violations say to me that you believe the rules don’t apply to you,” Engelmayer said. “Maybe you believe that because you’re a famous rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine.”

Hernandez accepted responsibility for the violations but asked the judge for leniency.

“I don’t want to go back in the box,” Hernandez told the judge.

Engelmayer in 2020 granted Hernandez early release from prison after a 2018 plea deal he struck over his involvement with a violent street gang.

Tekashi was charged in November 2018 with federal racketeering and murder conspiracy charges as part of his association with Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. Prosecutors alleged the gang “wreaked havoc on New York City” by “engaging in brazen acts of violence.”

Tekashi pleaded guilty and agreed to flip on his gang in return for lenience.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.