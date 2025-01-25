Rare Gulf Coast winter storm may hit next week: Latest forecast

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A developing winter storm may bring rare snow and ice to cities along the Gulf Coast, from Texas to Florida.

The storm is set to hit the region on Tuesday.

It is too early to say how much snow or ice will fall, but the rare event could pose a major problem on roads and for utility companies.

The last time New Orleans saw measurable snow was 2009, and the last time the city saw more than 1 inch of snow was 1963.

Tallahassee, Florida, last experienced measurable snow in 2018. The city last had more than 1 inch in 1989.

The storm will also bring unusually cold temperatures to the Gulf. The wind chill — what temperature it feels like — will plunge Tuesday to about 21 degrees in Houston, 26 degrees in New Orleans and 28 in Panama City, Florida.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.