Ray-Ban appoints A$AP Rocky as first creative director

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

A$AP Rocky is back to business following his legal victory. He’s been announced as the first creative director for Ray-Ban Studios, a “creative hub celebrating self-expression as a display of individuality,” according to the brand’s website.

“I’ve always admired Ray-Ban’s ability to stay true to its roots while constantly evolving,” he said in a press release, per Complex. “I’m excited to be part of the strong heritage and develop the next chapter for an iconic brand like Ray-Ban.”

In his new role, Rocky will direct Ray-Ban brand campaigns, redesign retail spaces and design products, starting with a batch of eyewear that will be released in April via the Blacked Out Collection.

“For nearly 80 years [Ray-Ban] has been on the faces of the most iconic musicians, artists, actors and heroes – shaping and re-shaping the status quo, leading cultural revolutions of all the times,” Ray-Ban President Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio said in a statement. “Today, we are welcoming ASAP Rocky into our family; he’s a visionary artist and creator. His ability to push the boundaries of the diverse worlds he explores, aligns with the Ray-Ban DNA.”

On the music front, Rocky has been teasing his Don’t Be Dumb album. He wrote the title in a tweet Tuesday, and a clip that’s seemingly from the project has surfaced.

The updates come after Rocky was found not guilty of shooting A$AP Relli, a verdict Tyler, The Creator says made him pass out.

Rocky’s lawyer Joe Tacopina told Extra Rocky and Rihanna joked their next child will be named A$AP Joe in his honor.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.