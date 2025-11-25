Ray J arrested after report of domestic dispute allegedly filmed on livestream

Ray J has been arrested following an alleged domestic dispute that was reportedly livestreamed.

The singer, songwriter and actor, 44, whose real name is Willie Norwood and is the younger brother of multi-platinum recording artist Brandy, was arrested Thursday morning by Los Angeles Police after the agency received a call reporting a domestic dispute.

Police told ABC News that a 911 caller reported a possible custody dispute and said Ray J was possibly armed.

He was booked at LAPD’s Van Nuys Station. His bail was listed for $50,000.

Good Morning America has reached out to attorneys and a representative listed for Ray J for comment.

Reports from celebrity outlets including TMZ said that the 44-year-old singer was livestreaming on Instagram about having “the worst Thanksgiving in the f****** world.”

According to reports about the livestream, Ray J allegedly grabbed a handgun from the table and argued with Princess Love Norwood over the custody of their children.

Ray J is known for his hit songs “Wait a Minute” (feat. Lil’ Kim), his 2005 single “One Wish” and his 2008 song “Sexy Can I.”

According to People, Ray J and Princess Love married in August 2016 and since then, have filed for divorce four times.

A docket from a Los Angeles courthouse states that a petition for a divorce for the couple was filed in February 2024. The divorce appears to be ongoing.

Ray J and Princess Love, who also starred in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood together from 2014 to 2019, share two children together: Melody Love Norwood, 7, and Epik Ray Norwood, 5.

