Record Store Day lineup includes vinyls by Megan Thee Stallion, Snoop Dogg and more

1501 Certified Entertainment / 300 Entertainment

Albums by Wu-Tang Clan, Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Dogg are part of the lineup for Record Store Day 2025.

Available on April 12 will be copies of Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman: Wu-Tang and The Saga Continues Collection by Wu Tang and producer Mathematics. It’s their first new album in years, and it will be released using a technique that makes the album artwork on each copy unique.

Megan’s sophomore album, Traumazine, will be on vinyl for the first time. There will 5,000 copies available in the U.S. and 5,700 worldwide.



Snoop Dogg‘s Reggae Sunfest concert in 2001 will also make its vinyl debut, with 3,000 LPs and 750 CDs. The artwork for The Jamaican Episode is brand new, coming in a deluxe vinyl package on bright purple translucent color vinyl.

Cypress Hill‘s Live at the Fillmore, which includes live versions of songs recorded at San Francisco’s The Fillmore on Aug. 16, 2000, will have 2,500 copies available.

Outside of hip-hop, there will be 3,000 copies of John Legend‘s Get Lifted… Rising, a set of unreleased songs from the sessions for John’s debut album. The album will come out on black vinyl, exclusive to RSD.

And a live performance from the original Sly & The Family Stone will be available in a gatefold sleeve with a booklet. There will be 3,250 copies of The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967 in the U.S. and 3,500 worldwide.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.