Recording Academy to honor Frankie Beverly, Roxanne Shante, Prince & more with Lifetime Achievement Awards

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Recording Academy has announced the honorees receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Special Merit Awards Ceremony in February, naming the late Frankie Beverly, gospel vocalist and radio host Dr. Bobby Jones, blues musician Taj Mahal, Prince and hip-hop’s Roxanne Shante among the 2025 group.

They’ll be receiving the honor during Grammy week for the “creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance” they made to the field of recording over the course of their careers, alongside fellow recipients The Clash and Frankie Valli.

“It’s an amazing privilege to honor this eclectic group of music icons during the year’s biggest week in music,” said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. in a statement. “Each of this year’s Special Merit Award recipients has left an indelible mark on music, from paving the way for others to innovation that forever has changed the trajectory of the musical landscape. We can’t wait to celebrate this group and their achievements in February.”

The Special Merit Awards Ceremony, sponsored by Budweiser, will take place Feb. 1 in LA.

