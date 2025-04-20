Redman releasing graphic novel inspired by ‘Muddy Waters Tool’ ﻿album

Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Redman is entering the literary world with the release of Muddy Waters Too: The Graphic Novel, inspired by his 2024 album of the same name. He’s teamed with Vault Comics for the novel, which he adapted from his own screenplay and wrote alongside Ben Katzner.

The novel chronicles the story of Doc, the creator of Mud, a soil that grows plants at a fast rate when paired with the right music. His invention is eventually stolen, and he’s faced with several challenges as he and his crew attempt to retrieve it. “This comic book is dedicated to the Redman fans that love the Muddy Waters Movement. It was only right that I write a comic book to compliment the album,” he says in a statement, according to The Source. “It’s a great story—great graphics and a piece of me that can be enjoyed for a lifetime. My fans know I’m a good storyteller and I wrote this comic thinking of them. Thank you guys for the years of support. Enjoy!”

“The Muddy Waters Too graphic novel has everything you need—tons of action, great visuals, hilarious jokes and a story that comes from the mind of Redman, who is undoubtedly a generational talent. He’s been building the world of Muddy Waters for years and that level of immersion shines through in this graphic novel,” added Katzner. “It’s a story of perseverance, belief, friendship and…feet (just read it, you’ll see). You’re absolutely going to want to check this out. This book was so fun to work on, and I’m excited for people to read it.”

A limited deluxe edition of Muddy Waters Too: The Graphic Novel is available for preorder now, with softcover editions scheduled to release in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.