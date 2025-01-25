Redman reveals he was celibate for nearly three years: ‘It was the best thing I could have done’

Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Redman was celibate for nearly three years, and he says it was the “the best thing” he could have done in his life. While a guest on Ambrosia For Heads, he opened up about what prompted his celibacy journey, sharing the challenges and benefits of abstaining from sex.

“My girl and I broke up maybe three, four years ago. I was going through such a s*** divorce that lasted seven years, that played a role in why it took so long to drop Muddy Waters [Too],” he says, referring to his latest album, which dropped on Christmas Eve 2024. “I had so much on my plate.”

“I actually fasted two years and a half — no f******, no smoking. Straight two years and a half,” he continued. “It was the best thing I could have done in my life. It was the best thing.”

But the journey wasn’t without its challenges, as he initially struggled to fight sexual urges.

“And believe me, I wanted to [have sex]. I was fighting it, I was sweating,” Redman said. “I was in my house going crazy ’cause I live alone. I was constantly talking to myself. Me and God, just back and forth. But I made it and it was the best thing I could have done.”

“It cleared out so much distraction. My reception is much clearer now. Having no sex is nothing to me now because it was all feeding the flesh,” he added. “Once I did that, I was able to control how I moved, what I like, what is not good for me.”

