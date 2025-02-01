Regina King reads son Ian’s journals to connect with him

It’s been three years since Regina King lost her only child, Ian Alexander Jr., to suicide, but she’s found a way to feel close to him. In an interview with Parade, she revealed she’ll occasionally read his journals as a way to stay connected to him.

“I have all of Ian’s journals. And when I’m kind of in a meditative space of connecting with him, I’ll sometimes read,” she said. “I savor the moments because I don’t want to ever finish reading his journals.”

Ian, Regina’s son with ex-husband Ian Alexander, died by suicide in January 2022. Regina told Parade family and friends had noticed he was depressed, and she was trying to get him help.

“We would talk about it. His father, me, some of his friends,” she said. “So those very, very, very close [to him] were aware of Ian’s depression and how long he struggled with it.”

Following Ian’s death, Regina said she has felt his absence while working on the launch of her new business venture, an orange wine called MianU. She had “chickened out” on offering a group of nuns a sample, when her friend stepped in and asked them to taste the wine. The nuns loved what they’d tried, leading King to realize she had finally found the perfect blend. She told Parade she believes it was Ian giving her his blessing.

King honors him with MianU, as “Ian” is in the center of the brand’s name. The bottle also includes an “M” she noticed Ian had drawn in his journal. “It is something that I know he’d brag about,” King said.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.