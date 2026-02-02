Black History Month

‘Relationship Goals’ stars Kelly Rowland, Method Man share their thoughts on common term

Kelly Rowland and Method Man star in the rom-com Relationship Goals as exes and rival television producers competing for the same showrunner job at a top New York morning show. The film is named after a book by Michael Todd, but it also references a common term used to describe couples whose bond, behavior or attitude is seen by others as healthy and desirable. 

Method Man told ABC Audio that he isn’t a fan of the term or the broader concept of “goals.”

“Goals, period, became such a trending word … and then you put ‘relationship’ in front of it. That’s pressure, especially for people who aren’t actually in a relationship, or are in a relationship but shooting for a superficial or a televised or movie kind of, you know, bond. That’s not gonna happen. It’s not attainable,” he said.

Kelly added that the term, along with “social media, just as a whole, like all the hashtags, just made it a little tricky for anybody who puts value into that.” Still, she thinks naming the book and the movie Relationship Goals was a good choice.

“When you say the word relationship goals, I actually like that Michael Todd used it because it’s such an eye grab,” she said. “It became such a hashtag for so long that he then gives you insight into what it truly is and what it takes.” 

Relationship Goals is now streaming on Prime Video.

