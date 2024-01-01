Report: 50 Cent’s Diddy documentary finds home at Netflix

Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

50 Cent‘s documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs and the many allegations against him is underway: Variety reported Wednesday the series has officially landed at Netflix. It’s currently in production, with Alexandria Stapleton at the helm as director.

“This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” 50 Cent and Stapleton told Variety. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

50 and Stapleton serve as executive producers through G-Unit Film & Television and House of Nonfiction, respectively.

50 Cent first teased the docuseries in December, following news of the fourth sexual assault allegation against Diddy. Alongside a clip of former Bad Boy Mark Curry revealing Diddy spiked the champagne bottles at his parties, 50 shared that proceeds from the documentary will go toward sexual assault and rape victims.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.