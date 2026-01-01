Report of 5-year-old girl left unattended in running vehicle that was then stolen a ‘hoax’: Police

(AFFTON, Mo.) — Police in Missouri said the report of a 5-year-old girl who went missing after she was left unattended in a running vehicle that was then stolen was a “hoax” — and that two women involved are expected to face charges.

An Amber Alert had been issued for an “Aleise Dawson,” who had been reported taken shortly before 8 a.m. local time in Affton, Missouri, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

The Amber Alert has since been canceled after detectives learned a child had never been abducted, police said Monday afternoon. The reporting party recanted their story “after an intense investigation,” according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

“While we are extremely grateful that there is no child in danger, we want to be very clear — we will use all available resources to ensure our community members, especially the most vulnerable among us, are safe,” the St. Louis County Police Department said in a statement.

St. Louis County Police Lt. Col. Jerry Lohr said the department is seeking charges for filing a false police report.

“It’s important to note the amount of time and resources and the allocation of our resources that go into something like this. We take this very, very seriously,” he said during a press briefing Monday afternoon.

The story “unraveled” as police began to ask more questions about the reported missing child, Lohr said.

According to Lohr, one of the women involved told police that she was taking care of her dead sister’s child, who had been left in her car that was then stolen. The woman’s roommate had a similar story, he said.

Once detectives began contacting other family members, “it became apparent that that was not the case,” he said.

Amid the search, the police department said it did not have a photograph of the child. The lack of photos, as well as any children’s clothing or sightings of the child by other people, were “indicators” that led police to believe there was no missing child, Lohr said.

There was, however, a stolen car, Lohr said. A motive remains under investigation as to why a child was falsely reported missing, he said.

“I don’t know if there was a sense of panic. I don’t know if the individual thought that they would get more response to the fact that their vehicle had been stolen,” Lohr said. “I can’t speak to the motivation of the individual.”

It was reported to police that the guardian had placed the child in the car, gone inside a residence to get something and “came back out and the car was gone,” St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson Vera Clay during a press briefing earlier Monday.

Officers responded to search for the reported missing child, and the vehicle was located several blocks away about two hours after the 911 call, according to Lohr.

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