Rick Ross announces tour celebrating 20 years of debut album, ‘Port of Miami’

Rick Ross is celebrating 20 years of his debut album with a special set of shows. He’s announced the Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Tour, a black-tie event featuring Renaissance Orchestra and the Sainted Trap Choir.

The trek kicks off in his hometown of Miami on May 29 and includes stops in Atlanta, Houston, New York, Philadelphia and Chicago, with a final show set exactly three months later on Aug. 29 in Charlotte.

“Twenty summers later. I never stopped Hustlin,” Ross wrote on Instagram, referring to the album’s debut single, “Hustlin’.” He raps on the track’s chorus, “Every day, I’m hustlin’.”

“A black-tie experience performed live with @renaissanceorchestra and the legendary @saintedtrapchoir.

From the 305 to the world,” the caption continued. “Lock in your city. Get fly.”

A venue presale for the Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Tour is now underway, as is the Ticketmaster mobile app presale. The code is POM20. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Port of Miami was released on Aug. 8, 2006, and featured singles “Hustlin'” and “Push It.” It debuted atop the Billboard 200 in its first week and has since been certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.