Rick Ross opens new dental practice, encourages people to ‘come get your billion dollar smile

Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

MMG, Wingstop and now a dental practice: Rick Ross continues to show that he’s indeed a boss. He recently announced the launch of the new practice, Smiles by Mario Montoya, via social media, sharing pictures and videos of his new business with Dr. Mario Montoya.

“We did it @drmariomontoya,” Ross wrote. “We began discussing this plan three years ago in Cali, Colombia and now we’ve opened our first dentist office in the U.S.!! Everyone reading this, come get your billion dollar smile in Sandy Springs, Atlanta now. Grateful for the opportunity to play a part in this iconic move. Invest in your smile this year.”

Montoya, who has worked on the smiles of Ross, French Montana, Moneybagg Yo, T-Pain and Rich the Kid, wrote in the comments, “My patient, then my friend, then my partner, incredible how things come together. The best for the best.”

“Welcome to @smilesbymariomontoya.atl where the art meet with tech for creating beautiful,” he wrote in his own post.

