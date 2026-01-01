Rick Ross says Drake has ‘a lot of issues’ to address before reconciliation

Rick Ross and Drake have been on the outs for some time, but Rick says reconciliation is only possible if Drake does the work.

“Homie got a lot of issues he got to address. I’ma leave it right there,” he told the Thoughts in a Culli YouTube show. “Is it any potential of him being a real n****? He gotta decide that. … But he got s*** he gotta deal with and address. And, you know, hopefully, it was a lot of n***** that was watching and learned from it. It was unfortunate for him.”

The two had collaborated on a few songs ahead of their feud, which stemmed from Drake throwing shade at Rozay in his song “Push Ups.” Though they are no longer speaking, Rick said he continues to perform those records because they remain a part of his discography.

“You never change your past,” he said. “The music I’ve created in the past, I could never change. I enjoyed it and I’ma still enjoy it. Can’t no lame n**** or nobody having differences make me not enjoy something that I was a part of.”

“The sad part about it is, when I play those records, everybody just be standing and they don’t sing his part no more,” he added. “I be like, ‘No, y’all can sing it. Sing the little man part.'”

On “Push Ups,” Drake threw a few shots Rick’s way. “Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy,” he rapped. Rick responded with his diss track “Champagne Moments.”

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