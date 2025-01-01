Rihanna supports A$AP Rocky at assault trial; A$AP Relli testifies

Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Rihanna showed up to partner A$AP Rocky‘s ongoing trial on Wednesday. It’s her first time showing support for Rocky since the start of the case, in which he’s accused of shooting former friend A$AP Relli in 2021.

Rih’s appearance comes after Relli, born Terrell Ephron, testified on Tuesday. He said that he and Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, had been friends since they formed the A$AP collective in high school.

Prior to the incident, he said of Rocky, “I feel like he’s fake” and “he lies a lot,” mentioning a conversation he overheard in which Rocky was talking negatively about him to A$AP Bari.

Relli also detailed the lead-up to the shooting, including the calls and texts he received from Rocky. He said he’d hoped he and Rocky could resolve their issues, noting he didn’t want to fight someone with Rocky’s status because he’d be blackballed. “It would be over,” he said.

Relli added when they met up the night of the shooting, Rocky’s walk and hoodie “caught me off guard,” before he grabbed him and held him at gunpoint. Illz tried to defuse the situation, during which Relli says he yelled loudly. He notes Rocky turned away after people walked by and that he saw 12vvy put away a knife.

Relli returns to the stand Wednesday.

